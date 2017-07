07-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Russian Entity Seeks Confirmation Of $280,493 ICC Award In Federal Court

BOSTON - A Russian company on July 26 filed a petition to confirm an international arbitral award issued in its favor and against a Massachusetts company, seeking enforcement of the $280,493 award of damages in its favor (Nanoelectro Research and Production Co. v. Alphysica Inc., No. 1:17-cv-11378, D. Mass.).