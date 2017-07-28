07-28-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Majority Affirms In Part, Vacates In Part Ruling In Suit Arising From Shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A majority of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals on July 27 affirmed a lower court's ruling that a commercial general liability insurer failed to establish that the policy's assault and battery exclusion barred coverage for an underlying shooting that injured a patron of the insured's restaurant, finding, however, that the judgment against the insurer should be reduced from $100,000 to $74,999.99 (White Pine Insurance Co. v. Howard R. Taylor, No. 493, September Term, 2016, Md. Spec. App., 2017 Md. App. LEXIS 758).