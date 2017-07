07-28-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Unnecessary Surgeries Class Suit With Inappropriate Class Rep Is Dismissed

CINCINNATI - An Ohio federal judge on July 25 dismissed a class complaint against a medical facility where an orthopedic surgeon is alleged to have performed unnecessary procedures based on an inappropriate class representative and denied a motion to intervene, finding that there is little need for the suit because it would create duplicitous litigation (Jacob Durham v. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, No. 15-438, S.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 115941).