Mealey's Health Law - Judge Denies Chiropractor's Motion To Amend Counterclaims Against Insurer

SEATTLE - A federal judge in Washington on July 27 denied a chiropractor and his practice's motion to amend counterclaims against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., finding that the insurer had sufficient reason to report his billing practices to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) (State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Peter J. Hanson, P.C. d/b/a Hanson Chiropractic, et al., No. C16-1085RSL, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 118045).