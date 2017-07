07-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Complaint Fails To Trigger Advertising Injury Coverage, 5th Circuit Affirms

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 28 affirmed a lower court's finding that an underlying complaint against an insured failed to allege the use of another's "advertising idea," a trade dress claim or a claim for slogan infringement (Laney Chiropractic and Sports Therapy, P.A. v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., 16-11183, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 13748).