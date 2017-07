07-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Arizona Federal Judge Denies Equitable Tolling Motion In Jimmy John's FLSA Case

PHOENIX - An Arizona federal judge on July 27 denied without prejudice a motion for equitable tolling of the statute of limitations in a putative Fair Labor Standard Act (FLSA) class action brought on behalf of current and former Jimmy John's assistant store managers in Arizona and Michigan, saying that it would constitute an impermissible advisory opinion (Jared Ruder v. CWL Investments LLC, No. 16-04460, D. Ariz., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 117584).