07-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Dollar General Defends Deposition Of EEOC In Background Check Suit

CHICAGO - The operator of the Dollar General retail chain on July 28 told an Illinois federal court that its requested deposition of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is necessary to learn the factual basis for the commission's discrimination claim over the chain's use of employee background checks, asking the court to deny the EEOC's motion for a protective order (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Dolgencorp LLC, No. 1:13-cv-04307, N.D. Ill.).