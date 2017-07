07-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Magistrate Defines Scope Of Discovery In Google ADEA Lawsuit

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California federal magistrate judge on July 27 permitted Google Inc. to conduct discovery on a sampling of the plaintiffs who have opted into a collective action alleging discriminatory hiring practices under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), while limiting the amount of discovery Google may seek from each plaintiff (Robert Heath, et al. v. Google Inc., No. 5:15-cv-01824, N.D. Calif.).