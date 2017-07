07-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Plan Will Not Be Prejudiced If Disability Claimant Proceeds Under Pseudonym

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California federal judge on July 26 granted a disability claimant's motion to proceed under a pseudonym after determining that the need for anonymity outweighs prejudice to the defendant and the public's interest in knowing the claimant's identity (John Doe v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Co., No. 17-3963, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 117110).