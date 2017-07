07-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - New Jersey Appeals Panel Reinstates 2 Accutane Experts, Dismissal Of 2,076 Cases

TRENTON, N.J. - A New Jersey appeals court panel on July 28 reversed the exclusion of two plaintiff experts from the state's Accutane multicounty litigation, reinstating 2,076 cases that had been dismissed (In Re: Accutane Litigation, Nos. A-4698-14T1 and A-0910-16T1, N.J. Super., App. Div., 2017 N.J. Super. LEXIS 116).