07-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 6th Circuit Reverses Exclusion Of Heat Stroke Diagnosis In Man's Death

CINCINNATI - Relatives of a man who died in his 93-degree apartment who sued a utility company for wrongful death for denying the man utility services due to lack of a photo ID can present testimony from a medical expert that the man died from "probable heat stroke," a divided Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled July 27 (Dorothy Mae Johnson, et al. v. Memphis Light Gas & Water Division, No. 16-6143, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 13765).