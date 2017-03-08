08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Federal Judge Remands UCL Claims Related To Alleged Generic Drug Scheme

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on July 31 remanded a case in which the People of the State of California assert claims for violation of California's unfair competition law against numerous pharmaceutical companies and drugmakers, finding that the real plaintiff in the case is the state of California and that the case should be decided in state court (People of the State of California v. Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et. al., No. 17-00923, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 121067).