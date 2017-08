08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 7th Circuit Finds Borrower's Claims Are Barred By Foreclosure

CHICAGO - The Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Aug. 1 rejected a former property owner's appeal of a ruling dismissing his amended complaint against a trustee and loan servicer, finding that his claims were precluded by a previous state court foreclosure action (Derick L. Berry v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al., No. 16-3544, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 13943).