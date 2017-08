08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds Loan Servicer Did Not Collect Debt In Violation Of FDCPA

MIAMI - After finding that the filing of a foreclosure action did not constitute the activity of debt collection under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), a Florida federal judge on July 31 granted a loan servicer's motion to dismiss a borrower's claim against it (Roberto Calarese, et al. v. Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, No. 17-60747, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 120782).