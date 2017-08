08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Farming Co-op Appeals Ruling Over Payment Of Premium Rebates In Reinsurance Years

CINCINNATI - A farming cooperative on Aug. 2 appealed to the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals a ruling that after a merger with a nongrandfathered cooperative, it lost its status as an entity approved to make premium-rebate payments for 2005, 2006 or 2007 reinsurance years (Sunrise Cooperative Inc. v. U.S. Department of Agriculture, et al., No. N/a, 6th Cir.).