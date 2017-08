08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel: Wrongful Conviction Suit Did Not Trigger Law Enforcement Liability Coverage

ELGIN, Ill. - An Illinois appeals panel on Aug. 1 affirmed a lower court's ruling that there is no coverage under primary and excess law enforcement liability insurance policies for an underlying wrongful conviction lawsuit that resulted in a $20 million settlement against the city of Waukegan, Ill., and its police officers (St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co., et al. v. The City of Waukegan, et al., No. 2-16-0381, Ill. App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Ill. App. LEXIS 499).