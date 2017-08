08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Insurer Waived Right To Arbitrate $1.3M Suit By Invoking Litigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - A nonprofit public insurer waived its right to arbitrate its $1.3 million lawsuit under a reinsurance agreement because it invoked the litigation process, a reinsurer argues in an Aug. 1 reply in Alabama federal court, saying it would be prejudiced (Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. v. Munich Reinsurance America Inc., No. 16-cv-00948, M.D. Ala.).