08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Upholds Rejection Of Patent Infringement Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Connecticut federal judge did not err in finding that no reasonable juror could find that accused products using direct DNA and RNA detection infringe a patent covering indirect DNA and RNA detection, even under the doctrine of equivalents, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Aug. 2 (Enzo Biochem Inc., et al. v. Applera Corp., et al., No. 16-1881, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 14125).