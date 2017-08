08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - West Virginia Federal Judge Denies Relief In Copyright, Trade Secret Row

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Allegations of copyright infringement by a software provider against a former employee stemming from his allegedly unauthorized use of source code are unlikely to succeed, a West Virginia federal judge held Aug. 1, denying entry of preliminary injunctive relief (CSS Inc. v. Christopher Herrington, et al., No. 16-1762, S.D. W.Va., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 120396).