08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Credit Reporting Expert Excluded For Lack Of Proper Opinions

DETROIT - A Michigan federal magistrate judge on Aug. 2 excluded the opinions and testimony of an expert witness for a man alleging unfair credit reporting after finding that the expert's opinions are improper legal conclusions and his methods are unreliable (Ibrahim Barakat v. Equifax Information Services, LLC, et al., No. 16-10718, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 121377).