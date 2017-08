08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - PCA To Hold Jurisdiction Hearing In UNCITRAL Arbitration Against Canada

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on Aug. 1 announced that it will soon hold a hearing on jurisdiction and admissibility in an arbitration commenced by a pulp and paper company against the government of Canada (Resolute Forest Products Inc. v. The Government of Canada, No. 2016-13, PCA).