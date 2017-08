08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Blood Tester Theranos Settles Walgreen Lawsuit For Confidential Amount

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Embattled blood testing company Theranos Inc. on Aug. 1 said it has reached a confidential settlement with Walgreen Co. and parent Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to resolve the pharmacy chain's claims against Theranos.