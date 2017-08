08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Improper Stucco Installation Caused Moisture Intrusion, Man Says

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A man filed a lawsuit in Florida state court on Aug. 1 claiming that the improper installation of stucco on his home by the builder and a number of subcontractors caused moisture intrusion that decreased the value of the property and caused damage (Eugenio Lora v. Lennar Homes, et al., No. 2017-CA-002453, Fla. Cir., Pasco Co.).