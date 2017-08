08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Ohio Appeals Court: Photos Of Construction Defects Were Not New Evidence

WARREN, Ohio - An Ohio appeals panel on July 31 affirmed a municipal court judge's ruling to deny a woman's request for relief from a judgment in favor of a contractor accused of negligently installing a drain pipe, holding that two photographs the woman produced in support of her request were not newly discovered evidence (Ann Karnofel v. Dan Nye, No. 2016-T-0119, Ohio App., 11th Dist., 2017 Ohio App. LEXIS 3152).