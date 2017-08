08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Proton Pump Inhibitor MDL Created, Assigned To Judge Cecchi In New Jersey

WASHINGTON, D.C. - About 195 federal lawsuits alleging that proton pump inhibitor (PPI) drugs cause serious kidney injury were centralized Aug. 2 by a federal panel before U.S. Judge Claire C. Cecchi of the District of New Jersey (In Re: Proton-Pump Inhibitor Products Liability Litigation [No. II], MDL Docket No. 2789, JPMDL).