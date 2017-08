08-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Tennessee Appeals Panel Affirms Directed Verdict In Health Care Liability Suit

JACKSON, Tenn. - A panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals on Aug. 1 found that a trial court did not err when granting a directed verdict to a nurse practitioner because there was no evidence to indicate that the nurse practitioner breached the standard of care when treating a man who injured his eye (Isiah Hopps Jr. v. Jacquelyn F. Stinnes, No. W2016-019820COA-R3-CV, Tenn. App.).