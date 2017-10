10-09-2017 | 14:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - LinkedIn Tells 9th Circuit Analytics Firm's Bot Scraping Violates The CFAA

SAN FRANCISCO - In an Oct. 3 brief in the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, LinkedIn Corp. seeks reversal of a preliminary injunction preventing it from blocking a data analytics company from collecting and reusing its information, contending that it did not violate California's unfair competition law (UCL), while maintaining that the firm's bot-scraping activities violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) (hiQ Labs Inc. v. LinkedIn Corp., No. 17-16783, 9th Cir.).