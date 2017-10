10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 9th Circuit Finds Lender's Actions Did Not Cause Injury To Property Owners

SEATTLE - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 5 rejected an appeal of a court's decision to dismiss their claims against lenders under Washington law, finding that borrowers failed to show that any allegedly unfair actions committed by the lenders caused them to suffer an injury (Stephanie Tashiro-Townley, et al. v Bank of America New York Mellon Corp., et al., No. 16-35590, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19508).