10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Awards Fair Housing Center $127,302 In Damages For Unfair Housing Practices

SEATTLE - After determining that a property owner and manager engaged in discriminatory housing practices, a Washington federal judge on Oct. 5 awarded a fair housing center $127,302 in actual and punitive damages (Fair Housing Center of Washington v. Breier-Scheetz Properties LLC, et al., No. 16-922, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 165543).