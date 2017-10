10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 8th Circuit Grants Insurer's Petition In Venue Dispute Over Hailstorm Coverage Suit

ST. LOUIS - The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 6 granted a homeowners insurer's petition for a writ of mandamus seeking a venue transfer of the insured's breach of contract lawsuit arising from hail damage, vacating the lower court's denial of the insurer's motion to transfer venue and remanding (In re: Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Co., No. 16-3243, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19535).