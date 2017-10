10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Issues $3.2M Default Judgment In Favor Of Reinsurer In Fraudulent Transfer Dispute

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on Oct. 4 granted a reinsurer's request for a $3.2 million default judgment in a dispute over alleged breach of reinsurance agreements as a result of a series of fraudulent transfers (Odyssey Reinsurance Co. v. Richard Keith Nagby, et al., No. 16-3038, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 165582).