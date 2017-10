10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Reinsurers Oppose Dismissal Of RICO, Breach Of Contract Claims Over Alleged Scheme

EL PASO, Texas - A shareholder of car dealerships and his reinsurance companies on Oct. 4 filed an opposition in Texas federal court to dismissal of their complaint alleging a scheme to take control over the dealership and to decline selling vehicle-protection products that are reinsured by the reinsurers (Richard C. Poe II, et al. v. Anthony E. Bock, et al., No. 17-00232, W.D. Texas).