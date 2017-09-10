10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Remand Of Water Damage Suit Is Appropriate, Texas Federal Judge Determines

HOUSTON - Remand of an insured's suit seeking coverage and damages related to the denial of a claim for water and storm damage is appropriate because the insured's claims against the adjusters are viable under the Texas Insurance Code, a Texas federal judge said Oct. 6 in rejecting the insurer's argument that the adjusters were fraudulently joined as defendants to defeat diversity jurisdiction (Lillie Jean Hooper v. Allstate Texas Lloyd's, et al., No. 17-2038, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 165953).