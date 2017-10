10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 3 Studio Plaintiffs Added In Amended Copyright Complaint Against VidAngel

LOS ANGELES - After receiving adverse rulings for sanctions, contempt and a preliminary injunction, video-streaming service provider VidAngel Inc. saw three more movie studios join a copyright infringement lawsuit against it, with the Oct. 6 filing of a first amended complaint (FAC) (Disney Enterprises Inc., et al. v. VidAngel Inc., No. 2:16-cv-004109, C.D. Calif.).