10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Turns Away Challenge To Cancer Drug In Final Decision

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A consolidated challenge to 22 claims of the patented cancer drug Alimta was rejected Oct. 5 by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which found that various petitions for inter partes review (IPR) failed to demonstrate that the claimed invention would have been obvious to a person of skill in the art (Sandoz Inc., et al. v. Eli Lilly & Company, No. IPR2016-00318, PTAB).