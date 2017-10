10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 10th Circuit: Trial Court Erred In Not Instructing Jury On Pretext In Bias Suit

DENVER - A Colorado district court erred when it declined to instruct the jury hearing an employee's gender discrimination and retaliation claims on pretext, a 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Oct. 4, finding that a reasonable jury could have found pretext based on the employee's evidence (Jaymee Barrington v. United Airlines, Inc., No. 16-1292, 10th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19297).