10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Split N.J. High Court Nixes Class Certification In TGI Fridays Drink Prices Suit

TRENTON, N.J. - A divided New Jersey Supreme Court on Oct. 4 ruled in the first of two consolidated cases that class certification is inappropriate in a lawsuit against TGI Fridays Inc. over hidden drink prices and, in the second suit over hidden drink prices at Carrabba's New Jersey locations, ruled that class certification was appropriate for one of two claims as long as the class was narrowed (Debra Dugan, et al. v. TGI Fridays, Inc., et al., Ernest Bozzi, et al. v. OSI Restaurant Partners, LLC, et al., Nos. 077567 and 077556, N.J. Sup., 2017 N.J. LEXIS 975).