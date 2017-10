10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Transvaginal Mesh Expert's Opinions Mostly Allowed By Illinois Federal Judge

CHICAGO - An expert for a couple seeking damages for injuries caused by a transvaginal mesh can offer opinions on several topics, such as using other synthetic mesh devices as safer alternatives to the one in question, "but the testimony must be limited to his area of expertise, and his opinions must not involve legal or regulatory matters," an Illinois federal judge held Oct. 6 (Christine Wiltgen, et al. v. Ethicon, Inc., et al., No. 12-cv-2400, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 165932).