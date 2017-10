10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Yahoo, Plaintiffs To Brief On Impact Of 3 Billion User Announcement On Breach Suit

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Following an Oct. 3 disclosure by Yahoo Inc. that a 2013 data breach affected 3 billion, rather than 1 billion users, a California federal judge on Oct. 5 directed Yahoo and the plaintiffs in a consolidated class action over that and other breaches to provide input on how this latest announcement will impact the proceedings (In re: Yahoo! Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, No. 5:16-md-02752, N.D. Calif.).