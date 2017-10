10-09-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Asbestos Defendant Fails In Bid For Appeal Of Ruling Denying Dismissal

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A company unable to escape what it portrays as a "shotgun" asbestos complaint at the motion to dismiss stage has not shown that an interlocutory appeal is warranted or that it would help forward the litigation, a federal judge in North Carolina held Oct. 5 (Tommy Lineberger, et al. v. CBS Corp., et al., No. 16-390, W.D. N.C.).