10-09-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Jury Hears Opening Arguments In 1st Asbestos-Talc Trial Against Johnson & Johnson

LOS ANGELES - Attorneys representing parties to the first asbestos-tainted talc case against Johnson & Johnson presented opening arguments Oct. 5 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, arguing over what the testing says about the source of the talc used in the company's products and alternative sources of a woman's mesothelioma (Tina Herford, et al. v. AT&T Corp., et al., No. BC646315, Calif. Super., Los Angeles Co.).