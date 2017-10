10-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - New York Court Affirms Brake-Grinding Maker's Liability, $9M Asbestos Award

NEW YORK - A manufacturer of brake-grinding machines had a duty to warn about the dangers the use of its machines with asbestos-containing brakes posed, a New York appellate court held Oct. 5 while also affirming a stipulated $9 million award (Walter Miller v. BMW of North America LLC, et al., No. 190087/2014, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.).