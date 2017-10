10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 5th Circuit Denies Request To Certify Question To Texas High Court In Asbestos Suit

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 5 denied an insurer's request to certify questions to the Texas Supreme Court regarding whether the "sudden and accidental" exception to the policies' pollution exclusion applies to afford coverage for the underlying asbestos claims and whether vertical exhaustion of the policies applies (Longhorn Gasket and Supply Co., et al. v. U.S. Fire Insurance Co., No. 15-41625, 5th Cir.).