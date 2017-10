10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - CIGA Appeals Judgment On Reimbursement Sought Against It For Workers' Comp Claims

LOS ANGELES - The California Insurance Guarantee Association (CIGA) on Oct. 9 cross-appealed to the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals challenging a ruling vacating and setting aside reimbursement demands made to it under workers' compensation insurance policies (California Insurance Guarantee Association v. Don J. Wright, et al., No. 15-01113, C.D. Calif.).