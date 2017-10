10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Res Judicata Bars 2nd Suit Against Insurer, Federal Judge Rules

GREENBELT, Md. - A Maryland federal judge on Oct. 6 held that the doctrine of res judicata bars an insured's second lawsuit against its insurer seeking coverage for an underlying Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act lawsuit (The Humane Society of The United States v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, P.A., No. 16-2029, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 166064).