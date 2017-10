10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Workers' Comp Insurer Offers Discovery Plan In Suit With Insolvent Insurer

ATLANTA - A workers' compensation insurer proposes a stipulated discovery plan and scheduling order on Oct. 9 with the Georgia federal court in a dispute over whether its policies insured certain staffing companies for claims also tendered to an insolvent insurer (Georgia Insurers Insolvency Pool v. Sussex Insurance Co., No. 16-03975, N.D. Ga.).