10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Artist Appeals Unclean Hands Ruling In 'Life Is Beautiful' Trademark Dispute

SAN FRANCISCO - A street artist's limited liability company argues in an Oct. 6 brief in the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that a trial court's unclean hands judgment against it over registrations of the "Life is Beautiful" trademark failed to account for the fact that errors in the registrations were due to innocent mistakes, not fraud (Amusement Art LLC v. Life is Beautiful LLC, et al., No. 17-55045, 9th Cir.).