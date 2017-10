10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - California Magistrate Judge OKs Service By Publication In Copyright, Patent Case

SAN FRANCISCO - Citing an inability by a copyright, patent and trade dress infringement plaintiff to serve a copy of its complaint on two defendants, a California federal judge on Oct. 6 found "good cause" to allow service by publication (Rain Design Inc. v. Spinido Inc., et al., No. 17-3681, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 166415).