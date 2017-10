10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Ex-Employee Denied Bid To Argue Computer Fraud Case In Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A man convicted for computer fraud and misappropriation of his former employer's trade secrets saw his petition for certiorari denied Oct. 10, as the U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider his question about what constitutes access to a computer "without authorization" under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) (David Nosal v. United States, No. 16-1344, U.S. Sup.).