10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Says Jurisdiction Lacking Over Patent, Trademark Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An appeal by pro se plaintiffs of a dismissal by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims of his allegations that the U.S. government committed patent and trademark infringement was turned away on Oct. 6 by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which found that the patent claims were untimely and that the Claims Court lacked jurisdiction over the trademark portion of the case (John Sacchetti v. United States, et al., No. 17-1484, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19530).